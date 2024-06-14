Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Down 42.1% in May

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 414,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 43,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,863.90% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

