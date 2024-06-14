Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Up 0.6%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

