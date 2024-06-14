Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Down 3.8%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 17,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 137,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 22.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

