Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Rises By 836.7%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 836.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAMW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 204,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Slam has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

