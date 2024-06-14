Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Rises By 836.7%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 836.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Slam Stock Performance
SLAMW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 204,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Slam has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
About Slam
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Slam
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.