Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Increases By 76.7%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the May 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,180.0 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of SGIOF remained flat at $43.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.