Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Increases By 76.7%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the May 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,180.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SGIOF remained flat at $43.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

