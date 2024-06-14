Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Declines By 75.0%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SLGD remained flat at $0.93 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scott’s Liquid Gold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.