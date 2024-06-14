Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Declines By 75.0%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLGD remained flat at $0.93 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

