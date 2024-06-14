Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Decreases By 73.9%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,844. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

