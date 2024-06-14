Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 3,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

