Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declines By 82.4%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 91.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 266.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

