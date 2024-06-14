Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Declines By 52.3%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$3.42 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

