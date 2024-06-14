Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Declines By 52.3%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$3.42 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
