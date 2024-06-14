Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Declines By 41.1%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Daiwa Securities Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.63. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.