Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Rises By 98.0%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.9 days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 0.78 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.76. China Conch Venture has a 1 year low of 0.78 and a 1 year high of 0.78.
About China Conch Venture
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Conch Venture
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.