Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Rises By 98.0%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.9 days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 0.78 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.76. China Conch Venture has a 1 year low of 0.78 and a 1 year high of 0.78.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

