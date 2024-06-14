Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.97) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,820 ($23.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.34).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,610 ($20.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.45.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.16) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,185.13). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

