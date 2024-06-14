Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 64.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Shell by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.76. 3,555,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

