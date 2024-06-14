Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 252,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $47.34. 567,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,232. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

