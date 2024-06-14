Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.79

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.79 and last traded at $97.68, with a volume of 379939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

