Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,179,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,302. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

