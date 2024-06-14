Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.19.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Saputo

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Dividend Announcement

SAP opened at C$29.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.