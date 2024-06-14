Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.19.
View Our Latest Report on Saputo
Saputo Price Performance
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.