Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their underperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $182.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $581.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.09. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.