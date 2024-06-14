Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $8,013,737.92 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 5,831,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

