Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $5,195,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

RKT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 2,114,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,549. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

