RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,299,000 after acquiring an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $31,818,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,547,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

