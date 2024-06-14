REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Get REV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REVG

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. REV Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 585,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the period.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.