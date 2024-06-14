Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Down 1.1%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 105,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 518,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.63 ($0.15).

RBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.06 million, a P/E ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

