Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Down 1.1%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 105,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 518,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.63 ($0.15).
RBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
