Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Radware stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth about $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radware by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

