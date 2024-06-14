Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,279 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Quanterix worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 49.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 366,117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth about $7,879,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanterix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 1,179,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.50. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

