Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.23.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $138.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,832. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qualys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Qualys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.