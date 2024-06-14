Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Qantas Airways Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

