Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million.

UI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UI opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $189.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.