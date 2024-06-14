Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million.
Shares of UI opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $189.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
