Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at $39,276,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,770. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Palomar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

