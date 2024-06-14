Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $66.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.15.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 663,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG opened at $68.30 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.93, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

