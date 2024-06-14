Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 23,578 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of Match Group worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

