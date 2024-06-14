Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,781 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Eaton worth $117,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.35. 2,189,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,521. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $189.26 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.22 and a 200 day moving average of $285.27.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

