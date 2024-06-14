Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 166,955 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,955 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $147,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.00. 2,781,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

