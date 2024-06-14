Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $402.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after buying an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,045. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

