Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 316,662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $71,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock worth $866,761,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.69. 11,195,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,306,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.