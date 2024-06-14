Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 74,256 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $54,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,766,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.