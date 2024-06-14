Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 21,790 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,805,000 after purchasing an additional 466,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 551,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $268,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371,480 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $653.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $614.87 and a 200 day moving average of $567.08. The company has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.