Public Investment Fund Has $159.98 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Investment Fund lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 86,139 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $159,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX remained flat at $248.60 during trading on Thursday. 1,014,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $223.24 and a one year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.