ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.16

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.16 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 1610435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

