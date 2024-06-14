Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,074 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,463,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,121,883. The firm has a market cap of $433.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.