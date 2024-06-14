Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,641 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,459 shares of company stock valued at $40,344,198. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.