Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $13,785,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,914. The stock has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

