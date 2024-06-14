Profund Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,622 shares of company stock worth $52,725,775. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $146.10. 4,447,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.