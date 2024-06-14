Profund Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,026.55. 296,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $954.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $933.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,030.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,680 shares of company stock valued at $58,818,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.