Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,191,000. Bridger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,803 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.03. The stock had a trading volume of 808,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,967. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

