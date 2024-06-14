Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,659,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

