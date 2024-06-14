Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.94.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,646,909.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,859 shares of company stock worth $21,684,405. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

