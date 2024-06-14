Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,923,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,780 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.07% of Elevance Health worth $5,622,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.96 and a 200-day moving average of $504.32.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.