Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,215,936 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,233,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,215,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,255,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,357. The company has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

